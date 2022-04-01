Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPX. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

CPX traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.71. 420,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,809. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

