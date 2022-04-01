Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $345.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

