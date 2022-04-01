Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Capri by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

