Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 0.6%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.10. 24,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.