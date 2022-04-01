CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.14.

CTRE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,665. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

