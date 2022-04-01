Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 3,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,352. The company has a market cap of $797.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Carriage Services by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.