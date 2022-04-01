Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CWST. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $123,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,005,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 42,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $16,090,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

