Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $156,252.83

Castle (CSTL) traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $156,252.83 and $40.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005369 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.67 or 0.00811761 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

