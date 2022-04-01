Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79,910 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

