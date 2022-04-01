Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%.
Shares of CBIO stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
About Catalyst Biosciences (Get Rating)
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.