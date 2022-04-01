Cato (NYSE:CATO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Cato stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,324. Cato has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $322.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth $101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cato by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cato by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

