Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $410.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.58 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

