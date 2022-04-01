Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $258,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

