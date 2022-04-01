Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.