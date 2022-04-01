Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CION. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CION opened at $14.80 on Friday. CION Invt Corp has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.43%.

CION Invt Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

