Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,384,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 96.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 54,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

