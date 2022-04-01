Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.55

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.55 and last traded at C$21.38, with a volume of 3179721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.84.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.58. The company has a market cap of C$42.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

