Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CPF has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

