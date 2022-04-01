Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.83.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

CVCY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.