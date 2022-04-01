Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -136.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

