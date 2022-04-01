ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $66,500.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16.

ChargePoint stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

