Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.40.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $171.77 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,151,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,552,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

