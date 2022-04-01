Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.40.
NYSE:GTLS opened at $171.77 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,151,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,552,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
