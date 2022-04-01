Charter Trust Co. Acquires 7,552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $46.85. 1,970,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,260,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

