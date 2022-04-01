Charter Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,904. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

