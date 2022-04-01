Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,681. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.50.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.