Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CEMI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,457. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

