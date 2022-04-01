Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

