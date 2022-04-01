Chesapeake Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($42.54) EPS.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 139,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.