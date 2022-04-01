Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.25

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.25 and last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$261.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 33.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total value of C$38,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,848,519.68. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30. Insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $397,355 in the last quarter.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

