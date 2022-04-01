Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,498,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,891,000 after acquiring an additional 595,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $162.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,340,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. The company has a market cap of $317.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

