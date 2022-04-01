Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

CMRX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 19,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

