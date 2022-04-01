China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.05 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

