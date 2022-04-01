Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 396,558 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for about 2.0% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 2.24% of Ciena worth $267,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ciena by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ciena by 13.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ciena by 34.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,957. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

