Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

