Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cinemark by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 96.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.