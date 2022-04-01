Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.63.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 580,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,590,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $229.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.