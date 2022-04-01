Citigroup Cuts Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target to $14.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,144,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,613,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

