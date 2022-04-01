Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.