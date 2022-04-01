Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTXR. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.