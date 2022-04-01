City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for City in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84. City has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in City in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in City during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of City by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

