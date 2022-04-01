City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,091. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

