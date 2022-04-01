Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

