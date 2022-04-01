Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.14). 2,299,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,283,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.15).

The firm has a market cap of £535.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Peter Baxter purchased 35,000 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($38,970.40).

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising Â£350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.