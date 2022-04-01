Claris Advisors LLC MO Invests $205,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $40.53. 1,940,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,127,391. The stock has a market cap of $326.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

