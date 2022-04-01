Claris Advisors LLC MO Takes $516,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Boeing comprises approximately 0.5% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.43. 130,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.13. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

