Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRXT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

