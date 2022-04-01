Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 1,634,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,551. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.