Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up to $65.22

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.22, but opened at $67.38. Clearfield shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $935.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,260,000 after buying an additional 154,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 865.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

