Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

CWEN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 3,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,254. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

