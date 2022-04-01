Clovis Oncology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 106,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,981% compared to the average daily volume of 3,445 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLVS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

