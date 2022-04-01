CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 11,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,050. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

